

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Supervalu Inc. (SVU) said Monday that Bruce Besanko has informed the company's Board of Directors of his intention to resign his positions as Executive Vice President, Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer effective July 5, 2017 to pursue an opportunity outside the Company.



The company also announced that Rob Woseth, the Company's Executive Vice President, Chief Strategy Officer, will assume the additional position of Interim Chief Financial Officer, and David Johnson, the Company's Vice President, Controller, will assume the additional position of Interim Chief Accounting Officer, while the Company completes a search for a permanent chief financial officer.



