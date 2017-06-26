

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Sonoco (SON) said that it agreed to acquire 100 percent of the stock of Clear Lam Packaging, Inc., a family-held developer and manufacturer of flexible and forming plastic packaging films for approximately $170 million in cash.



The transaction is subject to normal regulatory review and is expected to close in the third quarter of 2017.



Founded in 1969, the Elk Grove Village, Ill.-based company is projecting 2017 sales of approximately $140 million and operates state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities in Elk Grove Village and Nanjing, China, with nearly 400 employees.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX