

NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - Philip Morris International Inc. (PMI) announced Monday a plan to invest an additional approximately 500 million euros to expand capacity at the company's smoke-free product manufacturing facility in Crespellano in Italy. The investment would create up to 600 new jobs.



With the investment, the company would increase production capacity at Bologna factory to meet growing adult smoker demand for HEETS, the tobacco units used with the electronic tobacco heating device IQOS.



The facility currently employs over 600 people with a high level of technical expertise in areas such as mechanical engineering electronics and chemistry. The expansion is expected to be completed by the end of 2018.



The expansion is part of the company's plans to have a total annual installed capacity of approximately 100 billion heated tobacco units by the end of next year.



The company earlier this month said it will invest approximately $320 million in a HEETS production facility in Dresden, Germany, adding to the previously announced investments in the conversion of cigarette manufacturing facilities in Greece, Romania and Russia to HEETS production.



