

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - Best Inc., a 23.4 percent owned by e-commerce major Alibaba Group, filed for Initial Public Offering in the U.S. According to the filing, Best expects to offer $750 million american depository shares.



The smart supply chain was started in 2007 to provide innovative and integrated solution to its ecosystem participants. Best said its smart supply chain platform enables new retail by providing technology-enabled integrated solutions and last-mile innovations, including supply chain management, express delivery, freight, merchandise sourcing, cross-border supply chain, last-mile, financial and value-added services.



The company aims to enhance operational efficiency and quality and to grow through merger and acquisitions as well as strategic alliances.



The ADS will be listed on the New York Stock Exchange or the NASDAQ Global Market.



Best has been incurring loss for the few years and it recorded loss of $61.596 million in 2016, while revenues were $1.285 billion.



