

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - General Motors (GM) now expects U.S. new vehicle sales in 2017 will be in the 'low 17 million' unit range down from an earlier expectation of 'mid-17 million' unit range.



'U.S. pricing has become 'very, very competitive' amid slowing sales during the first several months of the year. But he said incentives have moderated recently,' Chief Financial Officer Chuck Stevens told analysts on a conference call.



'It appears the industry is becoming a bit more rational,' Mr. Stevens said.



Separately, GM raised its estimate for special charges it will incur from the sale of its Opel AG European division, to $5.5 billion, about $1 billion higher than originally expected, due to additional costs associated with the deal.



GM announced the deal in March to sell Opel to France's Peugeot for about $2.1 billion.



GM also said it will tap about $3 billion in short-term debt to help pay for pension-funding obligations that Peugeot will inherit once the deal closes.



