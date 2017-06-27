

AMSTERDAM (dpa-AFX) - Competition and Markets Authority announced that it is to consider whether proposals offered by Heineken (HKHHF.PK)/Punch over merger will address competition concerns and remove the need for an in-depth investigation. The CMA has decided that there are reasonable grounds for believing that these proposals, or a modified version of them, might be acceptable to remedy the competition concerns it has identified.



The CMA has until 22 August 2017 to consider whether to accept the undertakings, although it may decide to extend this deadline to 17 October 2017 if it decides that there are special reasons for doing so. As part of its process, the CMA will undertake a public consultation.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX