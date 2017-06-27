

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Conference Board's Consumer Confidence data for June will be published at 10.00 am ET Tuesday. The consensus is for 116.7, compared to 117.9 last month.



Ahead of the data, the greenback traded mixed against its major rivals. While the greenback rose against the yen, it fell against the rest of major counterparts.



The greenback was worth 1.1283 against the euro, 111.92 against the yen, 0.9644 against the franc and 1.2763 against the pound as of 9:55 am ET.



