

MOUNTAIN VIEW (dpa-AFX) - News Corp.(NWS, NWSA) said that it welcomed the European Commission's leadership in confronting the discriminatory behavior of Google in the comparison shopping industry. Other regulators and companies have been intimidated by Google's overwhelming might, but the Commission has taken a strong stand.



News Corp. hope that this is the first step in remedying Google's shameless abuse of its dominance in search.



News Corp. said it strongly believed that the abuse of algorithms by dominant digital platforms should be of concern to every country and company seeking a fair, competitive and creative society. Google has profited from commodifying content and enabling the proliferation of flawed and fake news, to the detriment of journalism and of an informed society.



Earlier today, Google has been fined a hefty 2.42 billion euros or $2.7 billion by the European Commission for breaching EU antitrust rules. The Commission ruled that Google has abused its market dominance as a search engine by giving illegal advantage to its own comparison shopping service.



Google must now end the conduct within 90 days, otherwise will need to face penalty payments of up to 5% of the average daily worldwide turnover of Alphabet, Google's parent company.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX