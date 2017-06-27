

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Three CNN journalists, including a Pulitzer Prize-winner, have resigned after the American news outlet was forced to retract a story it published linking a Trump transition team member to the Russia-related investigations.



CNN said Thomas Frank, who wrote the story in question; Eric Lichtblau, an editor in the unit; and Lex Haris, who oversaw the unit, have all left.



Thomas Frank is a veteran reporter who covered Iraq War, and was once nominated for Pulitzer-Prize. Assistant Managing Editor Lichtblau, who recently joined from the New York Times, is a Pulitzer winner himself. Lex Haris is the executive editor in charge of investigations.



The exclusive story, published late last week on the web and shared on social media, cited an anonymous source saying that the Senate Intelligence Committee was investigating ties between a Russian investment fund chief and Trump ally and financier Anthony Scaramucci.



The report also said that two Democratic senators wanted to know whether Scaramucci had indicated in the meeting whether sanctions against Russia would be lifted, a decision that could impact the investment fund.



Scaramucci denied any wrongdoing, and wanted the story to be deleted. CNN obliged Friday with an apology. CNN explained that it retracted the story because 'editorial processes were not followed,' and that the retraction did not mean the facts of the story were necessarily wrong.



President Donald Trump lashed out at CNN following the developments.



'Fake News CNN is looking at big management changes now that they got caught falsely pushing their phony Russian stories. Ratings way down!,' he tweeted Tuesday.



He added that NBC, CBS, ABC, New York Times and Washington Post 'are all Fake News!'



