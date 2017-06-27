

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Taco Bell's Double Chalupa had generated much hype among fans on its debut, but customers are now expressing their disappointment with the new menu item.



Taco Bell, the fast-food chain of Yum! Brands Inc. (YUM), has claimed that the Double Chalupa clocks in at around 9 ounces and is double the size of the traditional Chalupa.



However, customers are complaining that the double-stuffed fried tortilla does not pack twice as much meat and falls far short of its advertising. Some Taco Bells are said to be filling the item with just a single Chalupa's worth of meat and with a lot of vegetable toppings.



Irate and disappointed fans have sought to social media to express their discontent with the limited-time offering.



'Yo @tacobell might wanna let your employees know a double chalupa has double the toppings,' one customer said in a tweet.



'@tacobell yourDoubleChalupa is supposed to have more meat not No meat. comeonman bring back the 5 dollar craving box,' another disappointed customer tweeted.



Taco Bell has responded to the backlash on Twitter by saying 'let's remake that, direct message us,' or 'that's not OK, let's make up.'



Taco Bell also said it was connecting with its restaurant teams to ensure its customers receive Double Chalupas that exceed their expectations.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX