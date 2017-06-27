

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Alec Baldwin will show up again on CNN to play Donald Trump for Saturday Night Live.



'Yea, we're going to fit that in. I think people have enjoyed it,' the 59-year-old actor, writer, comedian and producer told CNN Monday.



Baldwin has received worldwide attention and acclaim for his portrayal of President Donald Trump on the long-running sketch series Saturday Night Live, both during the 2016 U.S. presidential election and following the inauguration.



He had said in March that he was not going to do the impersonation much longer, because 'The maliciousness of this White House has people very worried,' and that he doesn't know 'how much more people can take it.'



The Emmy-winning actor made it clear Monday that his fans will now get only 'a couple (of) celery sticks but not a whole meal' of his role on 'SNL' due to schedule conflicts with upcoming films.



Baldwin has hosted 'SNL' a record 17 times and his Trump impersonation wearing blonde wigs helped boost S.N.L. ratings.



Baldwin is a strong contender for another Emmy nomination this season for playing Trump. He is set to release his satirical book, the 'Fantastic First Year as President Donald J. Trump', written from the perspective of Trump, in November.



