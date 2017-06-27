

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - The European markets fell in early trade and remained stuck in a sideways trend for the majority of the session. Several factors weighed on investor sentiment Tuesday, including a profit warning from UK retailer Debenhams and the failed takeover of German drug-maker Stada.



Automakers struggled after General Motors lowered its outlook for U.S. new vehicle sales in 2017. The Euro also strengthened against the dollar after some comments from European Central Bank President Mario Draghi.



The European Central Bank will need to be prudent in withdrawing monetary stimulus as that can be done only gradually with the euro area still in need of considerable policy support to bring inflation back to target in a sustainable way, ECB President Mario Draghi said Tuesday.



'In the current context where global uncertainties remain elevated, there are strong grounds for prudence in the adjustment of monetary policy parameters, even when accompanying the recovery,' Draghi said in a speech at an ECB forum in Sintra, Portugal.



'Any adjustments to our stance have to be made gradually, and only when the improving dynamics that justify them appear sufficiently secure.' The Bank of England plans to raise capital requirement of lenders amid consumer credit growth.



The Financial Policy Committee would lift the countercyclical capital buffer to 0.5 percent from zero percent, with effect from June 2018.



In the absence of any material change in the outlook, the bank expects to lift the rate again to 1 percent at its November 2018 meeting, the bank said in its Financial Stability Report. An increase of 0.5 percent itself lift the capital requirement by GBP 5.7 billion.



The pan-European Stoxx Europe 600 index weakened by 0.81 percent. The Euro Stoxx 50 index of eurozone bluechip stocks decreased 0.66 percent, while the Stoxx Europe 50 index, which includes some major U.K. companies, lost 0.61 percent.



The DAX of Germany dropped 0.78 percent and the CAC 40 of France fell 0.70 percent. The FTSE 100 of the U.K. declined 0.17 percent and the SMI of Switzerland finished lower by 0.53 percent.



In Frankfurt, Stada tumbled 2.98 percent after private equity groups Bain Capital and Cinven failed to secure enough shareholder acceptances to take over the German generic drug-maker.



Deutsche Telekom lost 2.29 percent on a Wall Street Journal report that U.S. wireless carrier Sprint is in exclusive talks with Charter Communications and Comcast on a potential wireless-services deal.



In Paris, IT services group Sopra Steria tumbled 4.41 percent after it unveiled plans to buy a Swedish consultancy firm.



Saint-Gobain declined 1.06 percent on news it is increasing flat glass capacity in Mexico.



L'Oréal slid 2.12 percent as it signed a pact to sell The Body Shop to Brazil's Natura Cosmeticos for one billion euros.



Outdoor advertising company JCDecaux shed 2.03 percent. The company has entered into a joint venture agreement with Mexican telecommunications group America Movil.



Car rental company Europcar gained 1.48 percent after saying it is conducting a thorough internal investigation over accusations of overcharging customers for repair costs.



In London, department store Debenhams tumbled 2.25 percent after it reported falling sales in the 15 weeks to 17 June amid volatile trading, sparking fears about a slowdown in consumer spending.



Marks & Spencer Group lost 1.95 percent while Next Plc slid percent. However, floor coverings retailer Carpetright soared percent after the company said it saw a 'positive trading momentum re-established in second half'.



Travel and leisure firm TUI declined 2.07 percent after Barclays cut its target price on the stock.



Bankia SA rallied 3.53 percent in Madrid after it agreed to acquire Banco Mare Nostrum SA in an all-stock deal.



Italy's consumer confidence improved more-than-expected in June, while business confidence rose marginally, survey data from the statistical office Istat showed Tuesday. The consumer confidence index climbed to 106.4 in June from 105.4 in May. Economists had expected the index to increase to 105.8.



UK consumer confidence deteriorated notably in the wake of hung parliament, survey results from YouGov and the Centre for Economics and Business Research showed Tuesday. The overall consumer sentiment index dropped to 106.9 in June, its second-lowest level since the summer of 2013.



Consumer confidence in the U.S. unexpectedly improved in the month of June, according to a report released by the Conference Board on Tuesday. The Conference Board said its consumer confidence index rose to 118.9 in June from a downwardly revised 117.6 in May.



The increase came as a surprise to economists, who had expected the index to drop to 116.7 from the 117.9 originally reported for the previous month.



