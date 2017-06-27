

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Swiss stock market ended Tuesday's session with a small loss. The weak performance by index heavyweight Nestlé weighed on the overall market, as traders took profits following yesterday's surge in price.



Central banks were in focus Tuesday. The European Central Bank will need to be prudent in withdrawing monetary stimulus as that can be done only gradually with the euro area still in need of considerable policy support to bring inflation back to target in a sustainable way, ECB President Mario Draghi said Tuesday. Traders are also looking forward to comments from Fed Chair Janet Yellen later today.



The Swiss Market Index decreased by 0.53 percent Tuesday and finished at 9,072.92. The Swiss Leader Index dropped 0.33 percent and the Swiss Performance Index lost 0.58 percent.



Nestlé dropped 1.6 percent after surging to a near high for the year on Monday. The stock jumped at the start of the week after activist investor Daniel Loeb revealed a stake in the company.



Novartis also weakened by 0.7 percent, but Roche rose 0.1 percent.



Aryzta declined 1.7 percent and Lindt & Sprüngli surrendered 1.5 percent. In the broad market, shares of milk processor Emmi decreased 1.5 percent.



Swatch dropped 1.5 percent and Richemont slipped 0.3 percent.



Sonova fell 1.2 percent and Vifor surrendered 1.0 percent. Partners Group forfeited 1.2 percent and Bâloise lost 1.2 percent.



Meanwhile, UBS and Credit Suisse both climbed by 1.9 percent.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX