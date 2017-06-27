sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 27.06.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 558 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

77,38 Euro		-1,19
-1,51 %
WKN: A0Q4DC ISIN: CH0038863350 Ticker-Symbol: NESR 
Aktie:
Branche
Nahrungsmittel/Agrar
Aktienmarkt
SMI
STOXX Europe 50
1-Jahres-Chart
NESTLE SA Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
NESTLE SA 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
78,65
79,04
19:52
78,70
79,00
19:49
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
NESTLE SA
NESTLE SA Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
NESTLE SA77,38-1,51 %