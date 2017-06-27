

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Following yesterday's auction of two-year notes, the Treasury Department sold $34 billion worth of five-year notes on Tuesday, attracting below average demand.



The five-year note auction drew a high yield of 1.828 percent and a bid-to-cover ratio of 2.33.



Last month, the Treasury also sold $34 billion worth of five-year notes, drawing a high yield of 1.831 percent and a bid-to-cover ratio of 2.67.



The bid-to-cover ratio is a measure of demand that indicates the amount of bids for each dollar worth of securities being sold.



The ten previous five-year note auctions had an average bid-to-cover ratio of 2.46.



The Treasury is due to finish off this week's series of long-term securities auctions with the sale of $28 billion worth of seven-year notes on Wednesday.



