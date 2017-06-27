

BENTONVILLE (dpa-AFX) - Relatives of a Chicago-based Uber driver who was stabbed to death has filed a wrongful death suit against Walmart because they allege that the store employees failed to stop the accused girl from stealing weapons that was used for the killing.



The family of Grant Nelson filed the lawsuit in Cook County against Walmart and Allied Universal and Monterrey Security Consultants, the two companies that provided security services to store.



Nelson was killed early on May 30 after picking up 16-year-old Eliza Wasni outside a Walmart store in Skokie, Illinois, around 16 miles north of Chicago. Wasni stole a machete and knife from Walmart and then got into Nelson's car and brutally attacked him.



The lawsuit claims that two Walmart employees stood near the door as Wasni exited and failed to stop the teen or ask her any questions.



Wal-Mart said in a statement that 'we believe our associates acted properly, including alerting third-party security to a possible shoplifting incident.'



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX