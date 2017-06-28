

BURBANK (dpa-AFX) - Disney and President Trump's team has reportedly been fighting over the president's speech for theme park's famous The Hall of Presidents exhibit.



Walt Disney World's Hall of Presidents had actually closed for renovations in January to include the new Donald Trump robot. It was originally scheduled to reopen with the Trump robot in time for summer. However, vice.com reports that the reopening might be pushed back to beyond fall.



Trump's aides have been insisting that they will write the speech Trump's robot will give during the attraction.



Since the Clinton administration, the current president's robot has given a short speech to conclude the 23-minute show. The president himself records this speech.



When Disney tried to get this process started earlier this year,' the source explained to Vice, 'Trump's people said, 'We'll be writing the speech that the -president's audio-animatronic figure will be saying.'



