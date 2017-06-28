

SANTA CLARA (dpa-AFX) - Volkswagen has started working with Nvidia to expand usage of its artificial intelligence and deep learning technologies beyond autonomous vehicles.



Nvidia on Tuesday revealed a series of collaborations with five of Europe's key companies to move AI technology into production.



Speaking at the Automobil Elektronik Congress, an annual gathering outside Stuttgart focused on Europe's auto industry, Nvidia founder and CEO Jensen Huang described AI-based deep learning technology as 'spectacular' for autonomous driving.



Volkswagen said its' experts are exploring possibilities to use deep learning in corporate processes and in the field of mobility services. Advanced AI systems are also among the prerequisites for developments such as intelligent human-robot cooperation.



Martin Hofmann, CIO of the Volkswagen Group, says: 'Artificial intelligence is the key to the digital future of the Volkswagen Group. We want to develop and deploy high-performance AI systems ourselves. This is why we are expanding our expert knowledge required. Cooperation with NVIDIA will be a major step in this direction.'



Meanwhile, Volvo Cars and Swedish tier 1 supplier Autoliv announced plans to put Nvidia AI-based cars into production by 2021. ZF and HELLA, German tier 1 suppliers, shared a strategic partnership to deliver AI technology with the New Car Assessment Program safety certification for the mass deployment of self-driving cars.



