sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 28.06.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 558 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

84,39 Euro		-0,50
-0,59 %
WKN: BASF11 ISIN: DE000BASF111 Ticker-Symbol: BAS 
Aktie:
Branche
Chemie
Aktienmarkt
DAX-30
EURO STOXX 50
Prime Standard
STOXX Europe 50
DAX International 100
1-Jahres-Chart
BASF SE Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
BASF SE 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
83,69
84,11
27.06.
84,00
84,19
27.06.
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
BASF SE
BASF SE Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
BASF SE84,39-0,59 %
MMC NORILSK NICKEL PJSC ADR12,3150,00 %