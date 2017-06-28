

Oxford, UK, 28 June 2017 - Summit Therapeutics plc (AIM: SUMM, NASDAQ: SMMT), the drug discovery and development company advancing therapies for Duchenne muscular dystrophy and C. difficile infection, announces that on 27 June 2017 it granted share options over 34,711 new ordinary shares of 1p nominal value ('Shares') at an exercise price of 180 pence per Share to employees of the Company. These options will vest in nine equal tranches on a quarterly basis from 27 June 2018 and will vest in full on 27 June 2020.



The above exercise price is the mid-market closing price of Summit's Shares on 26 June 2017. These option awards have been made under the Company's 2016 Long Term Incentive Plan.



This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of EU Regulation 596/2014.



