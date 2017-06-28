

YORK (PENNSYLVANIA) (dpa-AFX) - Henry Schein, Inc., (HSIC), a provider of health care products and services, announced Wednesday that it has extended its existing agreement in Canada with DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (XRAY)to include the CEREC CAD/CAM restoration system and the Schick line of imaging sensors.



This extension runs through December 31, 2020. In the previous agreement, Henry Schein's Canadian dental subsidiary agreed to carry the entire DENTSPLY SIRONA product line with the exception of CEREC and Schick.



With this new agreement, Henry Schein Canada will represent the entire DENTSPLY SIRONA product line, effective September 1, 2017. The revised agreement is expected to be neutral to Henry Schein's earnings per share in 2017 and accretive thereafter.



Henry Schein Canada's existing agreement with DENTSPLY SIRONA was established in August 2005.



