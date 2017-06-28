

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Toshiba Corp. (TOSYY.PK, TOSBF.PK) has filed a $1 billion lawsuit against its joint venture partner Western Digital Corp. (WDC), accusing the U.S. hard-drive maker of interfering with the sale process of Toshiba's flash memory chip unit. The lawsuit is likely to complicate the prospects for a sale of the unit.



Toshiba filed a lawsuit with the Tokyo District Court against Western Digital, saying it is 'seeking a provisional disposition order for an injunction against acts of unfair competition.'



Toshiba brought the suit against Western Digital and its subsidiary Western Digital Technologies seeking a 'permanent injunction, damages and payment of 120 billion yen.' This is equivalent to $1.07 billion.



Toshiba needs to sell the chip unit before the year ends in March 2018 so that it can use the proceeds to rebuild its finances after an accounting scandal and cost overruns at its bankrupt Westinghouse nuclear unit.



The company expected to announce a deal by Wednesday, the day of its annual shareholders meeting, for sale of the unit to a Japanese-led consortium.



Western Digital, which has a 49 percent stake in Toshiba's unit as part of a joint venture, has firmly opposed the sale of Toshiba Memory Corp., arguing that any transfer of the business without its consent would violate joint venture agreements.



Last Wednesday, Toshiba said it selected a consortium led by the state-backed Innovation Network Corp. of Japan as a preferred bidder for the memory chip unit. The Development Bank of Japan and U.S. private equity firm Bain Capital will also invest in the memory unit, while South Korean chip-maker SK Hynix, a competitor to Western Digital, will provide lending.



In its lawsuit, Toshiba said that Western Digital has continually interfered with the bid process related to the sale of Toshiba Memory and accused its partner of exaggerating its consent right.



Western Digital is seeking a U.S. court injunction to block any deal for the memory chip unit without its consent, and has been pursuing one-on-one negotiations. A hearing is scheduled for July 14.



