

MEMPHIS (dpa-AFX) - Package delivery giant FedEx Wednesday announced that its subsidiary TNT Express was 'significantly affected' due to an 'infiltration of an information system virus.'



The company said that TNT's operations and communications systems were disrupted by the virus, but no data breach has been occurred.



The operations of all other FedEx companies are unaffected and services are being provided under normal terms and conditions.



FedEx said it cannot measure the financial impact of the service disruption at this time, however, it could be material. TNT Express had revenue of $1.91 billion in fiscal 2017, representing 12.2% of FedEx's total revenue of $15.7 billion.



The company has commenced remediation steps and contingency plans and is offering a full range of FedEx Express services as alternatives.



