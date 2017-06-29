

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (SRPT) said that it appointed Douglas Ingram as president and chief executive officer. He will also serve on the Company's board of directors. Mr. Ingram brings to Sarepta Therapeutics more than two decades of executive leadership experience in the life sciences.



As previously announced, Edward M. Kaye, M.D., will step down from his positions at the Company, but is expected to serve the Company in an advisory capacity to ensure a smooth transition.



