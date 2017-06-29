

NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) announced that the Federal Reserve Board does not object to the Firm's capital plan under the recently concluded 2017 Comprehensive Capital Analysis and Review or 'CCAR'.



JPMorgan Chase said it intends to increase the quarterly common stock dividend to $0.56 per share (up from the current $0.50 per share), effective the third quarter of 2017, and has authorized gross common equity repurchases of up to $19.4 billion between July 1, 2017 and June 30, 2018 under a new common equity repurchase program.



The Firm's dividends will be subject to the Board of Directors' approval at the customary times those dividends are declared. The 2017 third quarter dividend would be payable on October 31, 2017, to shareholders of record at the close of business on October 6, 2017.



