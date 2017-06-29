

KIRCHHEIM (dpa-AFX) - Dialog Semiconductor Plc (DLGNF.PK, DLGS) announced Thursday an agreement to make an additional $15 million strategic investment in Energous Corp. (WATT), the developer of WattUp. Energous shares gained around 7.21 percent in the after hours trading on Nasdaq.



WattUp is a revolutionary wire-free charging technology that provides over-the-air power and charging of electronic devices at a distance.



Dialog began its partnership with Energous in November 2016 with the announcement of a $10 million investment and entry into an exclusive component supplier agreement for Energous' WattUp ICs.



Since then, both companies have launched DA4100, the world's first WattUp wireless power transmitter System-on-Chip or SoC. This SoC has been integrated along with Dialog's SmartBond Bluetooth low energy DA14681 chip to form the heart of the FCC-approved WattUp near field transmitter system.



Dialog also completed the qualification of two RF-to-DC receiver ICs developed by Energous, DA2200 and DA2210, which, along with Dialog's DA14585 BLE chip, make it quick and easy to add WattUp wireless charging to a wide range of devices, including smartphones, wearables and hearables.



Stephen Rizzone, president and CEO of Energous, said, 'This increased investment from Dialog is a testament to the synergies generated from the partnership between the global leader in power management and our market leading power at a distance RF wireless charging expertise.'



