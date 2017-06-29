

SEATTLE (dpa-AFX) - Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) announced Thursday that it will offer hundreds of thousands of deals exclusively for Prime members on its third annual Prime Day on Tuesday, July 11.



This year, the company has expanded the Prime Day to 13 countries, including the U.S., U.K., Spain, Mexico, Japan, Italy, India, Germany, France, China, Canada, Belgium and Austria.



The members can enjoy 30 hours of deal shopping starting at 6pm PT/9pm ET on Monday, July 10, with new deals as often as every five minutes.



There are millions of items in stock, including deals from thousands of small businesses and entrepreneurs.



Amazon offers an inside look to show its global preparations for the Prime Day. To participate in Prime Day, sign up or start a free Prime trial any time before or on July 11 by visiting amazon.com/primeday.



Prime Day 2017 is made especially for you - with personalization, deal watching and the fun of discovery across Prime and Amazon.



The members can find deals organized by more than 20 of the most-shopped-for themes. There will be even more Alexa-exclusive deals for members with an Amazon Echo, Echo Dot, Echo Show, Amazon Tap, compatible Fire TV or Fire tablet.



The Amazon App allows early deal watching in every country. Preview, track, and shop deals while at home or on-the-go with deal alerts on the Amazon App.



Prime members in China and Mexico will be able to shop both local deals as well as select deals from other countries from the Amazon Global Store. Prime Day will include amazing TV deals, including the all new Element 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV - Amazon Fire TV Edition.



Certain exclusive promotions and deals starts today, the company noted.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX