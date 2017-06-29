

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Energy services company Wood Group (John) Plc (WDGJF.PK, WG.L) Thursday, in its pre-close trading update for the six months to June 30, 2017, said its first-half performance is down and weaker than anticipated, but expects a stronger second half. It is more cautious on the full-year outlook.



The Group witnessed continued challenges in its core oil & gas market with modest recovery only in certain areas, with a robust activity in the West.



In a separate communique, Wood Group said it received a multi-million dollar contract from Husky Energy to complete detailed engineering for the topsides of White Rose, a concrete gravity-based structure wellhead platform planned for offshore eastern Canada. The project includes procurement services and engineering design work.



