

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - DS SMITH plc (SMDS.L) reported profit before tax of 264 million pounds for the year ended 30 April 2017 compared to 201 million pounds, previous year. Profit for the period was 208 million pounds or 22.0 pence per share compared to 167 million pounds or 17.5 pence per share. Adjusted profit before tax, excluding amortisation and exceptional items, was 391 million pounds compared to 331 million pounds, prior year, an increase of 18 percent on a reported basis. Adjusted earnings per share was 32.3 pence compared to 27.0 pence.



Full year Group revenue increased to 4.78 billion pounds from 4.07 billion pounds, a growth of 18 percent on a reported basis, including the positive currency effects. On a constant currency basis, revenue increased by 6 percent.



The proposed final dividend is 10.6 pence, giving a total dividend for the year of 15.2 pence. The final dividend will be paid on 1 November 2017 to ordinary shareholders on the register at close of business on 6 October 2017. The Group said the current year has started well, with progress from 2016/17 continuing into the new financial year.



DS Smith Plc also announced the Group, along with its U.S. subsidiary, DS Smith Holdings, Inc., has entered into a conditional agreement to acquire 80 percent of the total issued share capital of Indevco Management Resources, Inc., the holding company for the Interstate Resources, Inc. group, from Merpas for consideration of approximately 722 million pounds. The buyer will also assume or procure repayment of 100 percent of the IRI Group's (IMRI and its subsidiaries together) financial indebtedness at completion, expected to be approximately 177 million pounds.



The IRI Group is a family-owned integrated packaging and paper producer concentrated on the East Coast of the United States, operating from 19 production sites and having approximately 1,500 employees.



DS Smith also announced its intention to raise approximately 285 million pounds through an underwritten placing of new ordinary shares of 10 pence each in the company with both existing investors and new institutional investors. The net proceeds of the Placing are to be used to fund part of the cash portion of the consideration for the proposed acquisition by DS Smith of 80 percent of the total issued share capital of the IRI Group.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX