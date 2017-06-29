

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Greene King plc. (GNK.L) reported that its statutory profit before tax for the 52 weeks to 30 April 2017 was 184.9 million pounds, down 2.6% on last year.



Profit attributable to equity holders of parent for the year dropped to 151.7 million pounds and 48.9 pence per share from 190.9 million pounds and 64.1 pence per share in the previous year.



Basic earnings per share before exceptional and non-underlying items of 70.8 pence was up 1.3%.



Profit before tax, exceptional and non-underlying items was 273.5 million pounds, an increase of 6.6% on last year.



Revenue was 2.22 billion pounds, an increase of 6.9% compared to the prior year reflecting the benefit from LFL sales growth and a full year contribution from Spirit. Pub Company was the biggest driver of the increase, with revenue up 7.7% and average revenue per pub rising 3.4%. The combined Pub Company business now accounts for over 82% of group revenue.



Total revenue in Pub Partners was 198.8 million pounds. Average tenanted and leased revenue per pub increased 5.5% and average EBITDA per pub grew 7.9% due to the improved quality of the pub estate and also benefitting from fair value accounting and the inclusion of synergies. Brewing & Brands grew revenue 1.7% to 200.3 million pounds.



The board has recommended a final dividend of 24.4 pence per share, up 3.4%, subject to shareholder approval. This will be paid on 15 September 2017 to shareholders on the register at the close of business on 11 August 2017.



For fiscal year 2017/18, the company expects expect total gross cost inflation of around 60 million pounds and, after cost mitigation plans of 40 million pounds -45 million pounds, it expects net cost inflation of 15 million pounds -20 million pounds.



In Pub Company, the company anticipates opening about 10 pubs and disposing of 50-60 pubs.



In Pub Partners, it expects to dispose of 40-50 pubs. These disposals will continue to improve the quality of the estate while generating cash for other uses across the business.



The company anticipates spending 130 million pounds-145 million pounds, excluding brand optimisation capex, on maintaining and developing our pubs, in order to ensure they remain attractive places for customers to spend their time.



Spend on the brand optimisation programme is expected to total 30 million pounds-40 million pounds - out of a total spend over four years of 120 million pounds-150 million pounds - and it targets EBITDA returns significantly ahead of cost of capital.



