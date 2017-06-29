

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - JD Sports Fashion Plc (JD.L), a retailer of sports, fashion and outdoor brands, Thursday confirmed that its growth to date in like for like store sales and further significant growth in the Group's online sales have been in line with expectations.



The company also said that the Board considers the firm is currently on track to deliver a result for the full year in line with market expectations, even as it has faced some anticipated margin pressure in achieving the sales growth.



In its trading update to shareholders attending its AGM, Peter Cowgill, the Executive Chairman, said, 'Since we reported our results for the last financial year, we have moved into a further period of year on year calendar differences, notably Eid, which has also led us to adjust the timing of our clearance period. Therefore, we do not believe our like for like store sales comparatives will be truly meaningful until the end of the first half, by which point the impact of the aforementioned timing differences and the strong comparatives from the performance through last year's Euros tournament will all have fully unwound.'



The company continues to expand the JD store estate across the UK and overseas with a net increase of 28 stores in the period to June 24.



The company will announce Interim Results for the period to July 29 on September 12.



