

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Stobart Group (STOB.L) announced the Group remains on track to deliver its targets of 2.5 million passengers at London Southend Airport and 2 million tonnes of biomass supply annually, by the end of calendar year 2018. The Group stated that it is trading in line with the Board's expectations.



The Board reaffirmed its intention to maintain the increased level of quarterly dividend payments to reflect the cash generation of the Group. The Board expects to pay a dividend of 4.5 pence per quarter, starting from 7 July 2017, representing an annualised dividend of 18 pence.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX