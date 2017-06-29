

FAIRFIELD (dpa-AFX) - GE Energy Financial Services, the energy investing unit of General Electric (GE), announced it has raised the largest solar energy fund in Japan to invest in Japanese solar power projects. Development Bank of Japan Inc. has committed as the anchor investor for one third of the interests.



The fund launched with a funding of JPY 46.3 billion. In the third quarter, GE Energy Financial Services will look to raise additional commitments to bring the fund to JPY 75 billion. The company said, overall, the fund has the potential to increase to JPY 90 billion.



The fund invests in operating projects in Japan, such as the 32-megawatt Kumenan solar plant that began operations in 2016, and in which GE Energy Financial Services previously held a majority stake.



