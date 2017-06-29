

SEATTLE (dpa-AFX) - Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) will celebrate its third annual Prime Day, its biggest sales event of the year, on Tuesday, July 11.



This year, Prime Day will start earlier at 6 pm PT/ 9 pm ET on Monday, July 10. This will give Prime members 30 hours to shop, instead of 24 hours. New deals will be as often as every five minutes, according to the company.



Prime Day has expanded to shoppers in 13 countries this year - the U.S., U.K., Spain, Mexico, Japan, Italy, India, Germany, France, China, Canada, Belgium and Austria.



Prime Members will find millions of items in stock, including deals from thousands of small businesses and entrepreneurs. The members can find deals organized by more than 20 of the most-shopped-for themes.



As the deals will be available only to Prime members, people can sign up or start a free Prime trial any time before or on July 11 by visiting amazon.com/primeday.



According to Amazon, there will be even more Alexa-exclusive deals for members with an Amazon Echo, Echo Dot, Echo Show, Amazon Tap, compatible Fire TV or Fire tablet.



The Amazon App will allow early deal watching in every country. Members can preview, track, and shop deals while at home or on-the-go, with deal alerts on the Amazon App.



Meanwhile, Prime members in China and Mexico will be able to shop both local deals as well as select deals from other countries from the Amazon Global Store.



Prime Day will include TV deals with a variety of brands, including the all new Element 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV - Amazon Fire TV Edition.



Amazon noted that several deals will start Thursday, June 29. Prime members can sign up for four months of the full catalog on-demand service of Amazon Music Unlimited for $0.99.



Prime members who stream a video included in Prime for the first time on their television can get $10 to shop on Amazon.com anytime on or before Prime Day. In addition, they can save up to 40 percent on a Kindle Unlimited membership.



Audible memberships will be 40 percent off for the first six months, at just $8.95 per month. Prime members can also save up to 35 percent off with onsite coupons on select food and household items in Prime Pantry.



As a Prime Day exclusive, Prime members can see a sneak preview of the second season of 'The Grand Tour'.



Last year, Amazon said that its global customer orders surpassed the preceding year's Prime Day by more than 60 percent. The second-annual Prime Day was the biggest day ever for Amazon.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX