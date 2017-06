FRAMINGHAM (dpa-AFX) - After rising sharply in the previous session, shares of Staples (SPLS) are seeing further upside during trading on Thursday. Staples is currently up by 1.7 percent after reaching a nearly two-month intraday high.



The continued advance by Staples comes after the office supplies retailer confirmed reports it has agreed to be acquired by private equity firm Sycamore Partners for approximately $6.9 billion.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX