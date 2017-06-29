

WASHINGTON COUNTY (dpa-AFX) - Nike Inc (NKE) reported earnings for its fourth quarter that gained ground compared to the same period last year.



The company said its bottom line came in at $1.01 billion, or $0.60 per share. This was higher than $0.85 billion, or $0.49 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.50 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 5.3% to $8.68 billion. This was up from $8.24 billion last year.



Nike Inc earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $1.01 Bln. vs. $0.85 Bln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 18.8% -EPS (Q4): $0.60 vs. $0.49 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 22.4% -Analysts Estimate: $0.50 -Revenue (Q4): $8.68 Bln vs. $8.24 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 5.3%



