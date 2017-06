WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Hecla Mining Company (HL) announced it has decided not to proceed with the company's previously announced offer of $500 million of Senior Notes due 2025, as current terms and conditions were not sufficiently attractive for the company to move forward.



In addition, the concurrent tender offer to purchase any and all of its 6.875% Senior Notes due 2021 has also been terminated.



