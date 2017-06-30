

NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - Pfizer Inc. (PFE) announced the European Commission has approved BESPONSA as monotherapy for the treatment of adults with relapsed or refractory CD22-positive B-cell precursor acute lymphoblastic leukemia. The company said, with the approval, BESPONSA becomes the first and only antibody drug conjugate available for patients with this type of leukemia in the European Union.



In the U.S., BESPONSA received Breakthrough Therapy designation from the FDA in October 2015 for acute lymphoblastic leukemia. A Biologics License Application for BESPONSA for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory B-cell precursor acute lymphoblastic leukemia was accepted for filing and granted Priority Review by the FDA in March 2017. The PDUFA goal date for a decision by the FDA is August 2017.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX