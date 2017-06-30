

30 June 2017 AIM: AAU



RESULT OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING ('AGM') AND TOTAL VOTING RIGHTS ('TVR')



Result of AGM



Ariana Resources plc ('Ariana' or 'the Company'), the exploration and development company operating in Turkey, is pleased to announce that at the AGM held earlier today, all resolutions were passed.



TVR



In addition, in conformity with the Disclosure and Transparency Rules of the Financial Conduct Authority, the Company wishes to confirm that as at the date of this announcement, its issued share capital consists of 1,051,637,937 Ordinary Shares with a nominal value of 0.1p each, with voting rights ('Ordinary Shares'). The Company does not hold any Ordinary Shares in Treasury. Therefore the total number of Ordinary Shares in the Company with voting rights is 1,051,637,937 and this figure may be used by shareholders in the Company as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the share capital of the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.



