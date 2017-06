WASHINGTON COUNTY (dpa-AFX) - After moving sharply higher early in the session, shares of Nike (NKE) have seen some further upside in afternoon trading on Friday. Nike is currently up by 10.4 percent after reaching a three-month intraday high.



The early rally by Nike came after the athletic apparel and footwear giant reported fiscal fourth quarter results that exceeded analyst estimates on both the top and bottom lines.



