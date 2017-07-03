

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - The manufacturing sector in Japan continued to expand in June, although at a slower rate, the latest survey from Nikkei showed on Monday with a manufacturing PMI score of 52.4.



That's down from 53.1 in May, although it remains well above the boom-or-bust line of 50 that separates expansion from contraction.



Individually, sales to southeast Asia supported the best gain in new exports since February.



The index was pulled lower by weaker rises in output and new orders, and increased global demand put pressure on supply chains for Japanese manufacturers.



