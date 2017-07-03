

Total Voting Rights



July 3, 2017 - Shire plc (LSE: SHP, NASDAQ: SHPG) (the 'Company'), in accordance with 5.6.1R of the Financial Conduct Authority's (the 'FCA') Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules, notifies the market of the following:



As at June 30, 2017, the Company's issued ordinary share capital comprised 907,992,408 ordinary shares of 5 pence each with voting rights and a further 7,357,283 ordinary shares held in treasury.



Therefore, the total number of voting rights in the Company is 907,992,408. This is the figure which should be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.



Oliver Strawbridge Senior Assistant Company Secretary



For further information please contact:



Investor Relations



Ian Karp ikarp@shire.com +1 781 482 9018



Robert Coates rcoates@shire.com +44 1256 894874



Media



Lisa Adler lisa.adler@shire.com +1 617 588 8607



Debbi Ford debbi.ford@shire.com +1 617 949 9083



