July 3, 2017 - Shire plc (LSE: SHP, NASDAQ: SHPG)



Notification of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities



+--+---------------------------------------------------------------------------+ |1.|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities ('PDMR') / | | |person closely associated with them ('PCA') | +--+----------------------------+----------------------------------------------+ |a)|Name |Susan Kilsby | +--+----------------------------+----------------------------------------------+ |2.|Reason for the notification | +--+----------------------------+----------------------------------------------+ |a)|Position / status |Chairman - PDMR | +--+----------------------------+----------------------------------------------+ |b)|Initial notification / |Initial notification | | |amendment | | +--+----------------------------+----------------------------------------------+ |3.|Details of the issuer, emission allowance participant, auction platform, | | |auctioneer or auction monitor | +--+----------------------------+----------------------------------------------+ |a)|Name |Shire plc | +--+----------------------------+----------------------------------------------+ |b)|LEI |54930005LQRLI2UXRQ59 | +--+----------------------------+----------------------------------------------+ |4.|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of | | |instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each | | |place where transactions have been conducted | +--+----------------------------+ | |a)|Description of the financial|Shire plc American Depositary Shares ('ADSs') | | |instrument, type of | | | |instrument | | | | | | | |Identification code |ISIN: US82481R1068 | +--+----------------------------+----------------------------------------------+ |b)|Nature of the transaction |Acquisition of ADSs, being the part of Ms. | | | |Kilsby's total fees that are paid in ADSs for | | | |the period of service from April 1 to June | | | |30, 2017. | +--+----------------------------+----------------------+-----------------------+ |c)|Price(s) and volume(s) | Price(s) | Volume(s) | | | +----------------------+-----------------------+ | | | See appendix below | +--+----------------------------+----------------------+-----------------------+ |d)|Aggregated information |Weighted average price| Volume | | | +----------------------+-----------------------+ | |- Aggregated volume | $164.4008 | 162 | | | | | | | |- Price | | | +--+----------------------------+----------------------+-----------------------+ |e)|Date of the transaction |June 30, 2017 | +--+----------------------------+----------------------------------------------+ |f)|Place of the transaction |XNAS / ARCX | +--+----------------------------+----------------------------------------------+



+--+---------------------------------------------------------------------------+ |1.|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities ('PDMR') / | | |person closely associated with them ('PCA') | +--+----------------------------+----------------------------------------------+ |a)|Name |William Burns | +--+----------------------------+----------------------------------------------+ |2.|Reason for the notification | +--+----------------------------+----------------------------------------------+ |a)|Position / status |Senior Independent Director - PDMR | +--+----------------------------+----------------------------------------------+ |b)|Initial notification / |Initial notification | | |amendment | | +--+----------------------------+----------------------------------------------+ |3.|Details of the issuer, emission allowance participant, auction platform, | | |auctioneer or auction monitor | +--+----------------------------+----------------------------------------------+ |a)|Name |Shire plc | +--+----------------------------+----------------------------------------------+ |b)|LEI |54930005LQRLI2UXRQ59 | +--+----------------------------+----------------------------------------------+ |4.|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of | | |instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each | | |place where transactions have been conducted | +--+----------------------------+ | |a)|Description of the financial|Shire plc Ordinary Shares of 5 pence each | | |instrument, type of |('Ordinary Shares') | | |instrument | | | | | | | | | | | |Identification code |ISIN: JE00B2QKY057 | +--+----------------------------+----------------------------------------------+ |b)|Nature of the transaction |Acquisition of Ordinary Shares, being the part| | | |of Mr. Burns' total fees that are paid in | | | |Ordinary Shares for the period of service from| | | |April 1 to June 30, 2017. | +--+----------------------------+---------------------+------------------------+ |c)|Price(s) and volume(s) | Price(s) | Volume(s) | | | +---------------------+------------------------+ | | | See appendix below | +--+----------------------------+---------------------+------------------------+ |d)|Aggregated information | Weighted average | Volume | | | | price | | | |- Aggregated volume +---------------------+------------------------+ | | | £42.5500 | 156 | | |- Price | | | +--+----------------------------+---------------------+------------------------+ |e)|Date of the transaction |June 30, 2017 | +--+----------------------------+----------------------------------------------+ |f)|Place of the transaction |XLON / BATE | +--+----------------------------+----------------------------------------------+



+--+---------------------------------------------------------------------------+ |1.|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities ('PDMR') / | | |person closely associated with them ('PCA') | +--+----------------------------+----------------------------------------------+ |a)|Name |Dominic Blakemore | +--+----------------------------+----------------------------------------------+ |2.|Reason for the notification | +--+----------------------------+----------------------------------------------+ |a)|Position / status |Non-Executive Director - PDMR | +--+----------------------------+----------------------------------------------+ |b)|Initial notification / |Initial notification | | |amendment | | +--+----------------------------+----------------------------------------------+ |3.|Details of the issuer, emission allowance participant, auction platform, | | |auctioneer or auction monitor | +--+----------------------------+----------------------------------------------+ |a)|Name |Shire plc | +--+----------------------------+----------------------------------------------+ |b)|LEI |54930005LQRLI2UXRQ59 | +--+----------------------------+----------------------------------------------+ |4.|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of | | |instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each | | |place where transactions have been conducted | +--+----------------------------+ | |a)|Description of the financial|Shire plc Ordinary Shares of 5 pence each | | |instrument, type of |('Ordinary Shares') | | |instrument | | | | | | | | | | | |Identification code |ISIN: JE00B2QKY057 | +--+----------------------------+----------------------------------------------+ |b)|Nature of the transaction |Acquisition of Ordinary Shares, being the part| | | |of Mr. Blakemore's total fees that are paid | | | |in Ordinary Shares for the period of service | | | |from April 1 to June 30, 2017. | +--+----------------------------+---------------------+------------------------+ |c)|Price(s) and volume(s) | Price(s) | Volume(s) | | | +---------------------+------------------------+ | | | See appendix below | +--+----------------------------+---------------------+------------------------+ |d)|Aggregated information | Weighted average | Volume | | | | price | | | |- Aggregated volume +---------------------+------------------------+ | | | £42.5500 | 152 | | |- Price | | | +--+----------------------------+---------------------+------------------------+ |e)|Date of the transaction |June 30, 2017 | +--+----------------------------+----------------------------------------------+ |f)|Place of the transaction |XLON / BATE | +--+----------------------------+----------------------------------------------+



+--+---------------------------------------------------------------------------+ |1.|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities ('PDMR') / | | |person closely associated with them ('PCA') | +--+----------------------------+----------------------------------------------+ |a)|Name |Olivier Bohuon | +--+----------------------------+----------------------------------------------+ |2.|Reason for the notification | +--+----------------------------+----------------------------------------------+ |a)|Position / status |Non-Executive Director - PDMR | +--+----------------------------+----------------------------------------------+ |b)|Initial notification / |Initial notification | | |amendment | | +--+----------------------------+----------------------------------------------+ |3.|Details of the issuer, emission allowance participant, auction platform, | | |auctioneer or auction monitor | +--+----------------------------+----------------------------------------------+ |a)|Name |Shire plc | +--+----------------------------+----------------------------------------------+ |b)|LEI |54930005LQRLI2UXRQ59 | +--+----------------------------+----------------------------------------------+ |4.|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of | | |instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each | | |place where transactions have been conducted | +--+----------------------------+ | |a)|Description of the financial|Shire plc Ordinary Shares of 5 pence each | | |instrument, type of |('Ordinary Shares') | | |instrument | | | | | | | | | | | |Identification code |ISIN: JE00B2QKY057 | +--+----------------------------+----------------------------------------------+ |b)|Nature of the transaction |Acquisition of Ordinary Shares, being the part| | | |of Mr. Bohuon's total fees that are paid in | | | |Ordinary Shares for the period of service from| | | |April 1 to June 30, 2017. | +--+----------------------------+---------------------+------------------------+ |c)|Price(s) and volume(s) | Price(s) | Volume(s) | | | +---------------------+------------------------+ | | | See appendix below | +--+----------------------------+---------------------+------------------------+ |d)|Aggregated information | Weighted average | Volume | | | | price | | | |- Aggregated volume +---------------------+------------------------+ | | | £42.5500 | 136 | | |- Price | | | +--+----------------------------+---------------------+------------------------+ |e)|Date of the transaction |June 30, 2017 | +--+----------------------------+----------------------------------------------+ |f)|Place of the transaction |XLON / BATE | +--+----------------------------+----------------------------------------------+



+--+---------------------------------------------------------------------------+ |1.|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities ('PDMR') / | | |person closely associated with them ('PCA') | +--+----------------------------+----------------------------------------------+ |a)|Name |Ian Clark | +--+----------------------------+----------------------------------------------+ |2.|Reason for the notification | +--+----------------------------+----------------------------------------------+ |a)|Position / status |Non-Executive Director - PDMR | +--+----------------------------+----------------------------------------------+ |b)|Initial notification / |Initial notification | | |amendment | | +--+----------------------------+----------------------------------------------+ |3.|Details of the issuer, emission allowance participant, auction platform, | | |auctioneer or auction monitor | +--+----------------------------+----------------------------------------------+ |a)|Name |Shire plc | +--+----------------------------+----------------------------------------------+ |b)|LEI |54930005LQRLI2UXRQ59 | +--+----------------------------+----------------------------------------------+ |4.|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of | | |instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each | | |place where transactions have been conducted | +--+----------------------------+ | |a)|Description of the financial|Shire plc American Depositary Shares ('ADSs') | | |instrument, type of | | | |instrument | | | | | | | |Identification code |ISIN: US82481R1068 | +--+----------------------------+----------------------------------------------+ |b)|Nature of the transaction |Acquisition of ADSs, being the part of Mr. | | | |Clark's total fees that are paid in ADSs for | | | |the period of service from April 1 to June | | | |30, 2017. | +--+----------------------------+----------------------+-----------------------+ |c)|Price(s) and volume(s) | Price(s) | Volume(s) | | | +----------------------+-----------------------+ | | | See appendix below | +--+----------------------------+----------------------+-----------------------+ |d)|Aggregated information |Weighted average price| Volume | | | +----------------------+-----------------------+ | |- Aggregated volume | $164.4008 | 42 | | | | | | | |- Price | | | +--+----------------------------+----------------------+-----------------------+ |e)|Date of the transaction |June 30, 2017 | +--+----------------------------+----------------------------------------------+ |f)|Place of the transaction |XNAS / ARCX | +--+----------------------------+----------------------------------------------+



+--+---------------------------------------------------------------------------+ |1.|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities ('PDMR') / | | |person closely associated with them ('PCA') | +--+----------------------------+----------------------------------------------+ |a)|Name |Gail Fosler | +--+----------------------------+----------------------------------------------+ |2.|Reason for the notification | +--+----------------------------+----------------------------------------------+ |a)|Position / status |Non-Executive Director - PDMR | +--+----------------------------+----------------------------------------------+ |b)|Initial notification / |Initial notification | | |amendment | | +--+----------------------------+----------------------------------------------+ |3.|Details of the issuer, emission allowance participant, auction platform, | | |auctioneer or auction monitor | +--+----------------------------+----------------------------------------------+ |a)|Name |Shire plc | +--+----------------------------+----------------------------------------------+ |b)|LEI |54930005LQRLI2UXRQ59 | +--+----------------------------+----------------------------------------------+ |4.|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of | | |instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each | | |place where transactions have been conducted | +--+----------------------------+ | |a)|Description of the financial|Shire plc American Depositary Shares ('ADSs') | | |instrument, type of | | | |instrument | | | | | | | |Identification code |ISIN: US82481R1068 | +--+----------------------------+----------------------------------------------+ |b)|Nature of the transaction |Acquisition of ADSs, being the part of Ms. | | | |Fosler's total fees that are paid in ADSs for | | | |the period of service from April 1 to June | | | |30, 2017. | +--+----------------------------+----------------------+-----------------------+ |c)|Price(s) and volume(s) | Price(s) | Volume(s) | | | +----------------------+-----------------------+ | | | See appendix below | +--+----------------------------+----------------------+-----------------------+ |d)|Aggregated information |Weighted average price| Volume | | | +----------------------+-----------------------+ | |- Aggregated volume | $164.4008 | 44 | | | | | | | |- Price | | | +--+----------------------------+----------------------+-----------------------+ |e)|Date of the transaction |June 30, 2017 | +--+----------------------------+----------------------------------------------+ |f)|Place of the transaction |XNAS / ARCX | +--+----------------------------+----------------------------------------------+



+--+---------------------------------------------------------------------------+ |1.|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities ('PDMR') / | | |person closely associated with them ('PCA') | +--+----------------------------+----------------------------------------------+ |a)|Name |Steven Gillis | +--+----------------------------+----------------------------------------------+ |2.|Reason for the notification | +--+----------------------------+----------------------------------------------+ |a)|Position / status |Non-Executive Director - PDMR | +--+----------------------------+----------------------------------------------+ |b)|Initial notification / |Initial notification | | |amendment | | +--+----------------------------+----------------------------------------------+ |3.|Details of the issuer, emission allowance participant, auction platform, | | |auctioneer or auction monitor | +--+----------------------------+----------------------------------------------+ |a)|Name |Shire plc | +--+----------------------------+----------------------------------------------+ |b)|LEI |54930005LQRLI2UXRQ59 | +--+----------------------------+----------------------------------------------+ |4.|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of | | |instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each | | |place where transactions have been conducted | +--+----------------------------+ | |a)|Description of the financial|Shire plc American Depositary Shares ('ADSs') | | |instrument, type of | | | |instrument | | | | | | | |Identification code |ISIN: US82481R1068 | +--+----------------------------+----------------------------------------------+ |b)|Nature of the transaction |Acquisition of ADSs, being the part of Dr. | | | |Gillis' total fees that are paid in ADSs for | | | |the period of service from April 1 to June | | | |30, 2017. | +--+----------------------------+----------------------+-----------------------+ |c)|Price(s) and volume(s) | Price(s) | Volume(s) | | | +----------------------+-----------------------+ | | | See appendix below | +--+----------------------------+----------------------+-----------------------+ |d)|Aggregated information |Weighted average price| Volume | | | +----------------------+-----------------------+ | |- Aggregated volume | $164.4008 | 47 | | | | | | | |- Price | | | +--+----------------------------+----------------------+-----------------------+ |e)|Date of the transaction |June 30, 2017 | +--+----------------------------+----------------------------------------------+ |f)|Place of the transaction |XNAS / ARCX | +--+----------------------------+----------------------------------------------+



+--+---------------------------------------------------------------------------+ |1.|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities ('PDMR') / | | |person closely associated with them ('PCA') | +--+----------------------------+----------------------------------------------+ |a)|Name |David Ginsburg | +--+----------------------------+----------------------------------------------+ |2.|Reason for the notification | +--+----------------------------+----------------------------------------------+ |a)|Position / status |Non-Executive Director - PDMR | +--+----------------------------+----------------------------------------------+ |b)|Initial notification / |Initial notification | | |amendment | | +--+----------------------------+----------------------------------------------+ |3.|Details of the issuer, emission allowance participant, auction platform, | | |auctioneer or auction monitor | +--+----------------------------+----------------------------------------------+ |a)|Name |Shire plc | +--+----------------------------+----------------------------------------------+ |b)|LEI |54930005LQRLI2UXRQ59 | +--+----------------------------+----------------------------------------------+ |4.|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of | | |instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each | | |place where transactions have been conducted | +--+----------------------------+ | |a)|Description of the financial|Shire plc American Depositary Shares ('ADSs') | | |instrument, type of | | | |instrument | | | | | | | |Identification code |ISIN: US82481R1068 | +--+----------------------------+----------------------------------------------+ |b)|Nature of the transaction |Acquisition of ADSs, being the part of Dr. | | | |Ginsburg's total fees that are paid in ADSs | | | |for the period of service from April 1 to June| | | |30, 2017. | +--+----------------------------+----------------------+-----------------------+ |c)|Price(s) and volume(s) | Price(s) | Volume(s) | | | +----------------------+-----------------------+ | | | See appendix below | +--+----------------------------+----------------------+-----------------------+ |d)|Aggregated information |Weighted average price| Volume | | | +----------------------+-----------------------+ | |- Aggregated volume | $164.4008 | 48 | | | | | | | |- Price | | | +--+----------------------------+----------------------+-----------------------+ |e)|Date of the transaction |June 30, 2017 | +--+----------------------------+----------------------------------------------+ |f)|Place of the transaction |XNAS / ARCX | +--+----------------------------+----------------------------------------------+



+--+---------------------------------------------------------------------------+ |1.|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities ('PDMR') / | | |person closely associated with them ('PCA') | +--+----------------------------+----------------------------------------------+ |a)|Name |Sara Mathew | +--+----------------------------+----------------------------------------------+ |2.|Reason for the notification | +--+----------------------------+----------------------------------------------+ |a)|Position / status |Non-Executive Director - PDMR | +--+----------------------------+----------------------------------------------+ |b)|Initial notification / |Initial notification | | |amendment | | +--+----------------------------+----------------------------------------------+ |3.|Details of the issuer, emission allowance participant, auction platform, | | |auctioneer or auction monitor | +--+----------------------------+----------------------------------------------+ |a)|Name |Shire plc | +--+----------------------------+----------------------------------------------+ |b)|LEI |54930005LQRLI2UXRQ59 | +--+----------------------------+----------------------------------------------+ |4.|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of | | |instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each | | |place where transactions have been conducted | +--+----------------------------+ | |a)|Description of the financial|Shire plc American Depositary Shares ('ADSs') | | |instrument, type of | | | |instrument | | | | | | | |Identification code |ISIN: US82481R1068 | +--+----------------------------+----------------------------------------------+ |b)|Nature of the transaction |Acquisition of ADSs, being the part of Ms. | | | |Mathew's total fees that are paid in ADSs for | | | |the period of service from April 1 to June | | | |30, 2017. | +--+----------------------------+----------------------+-----------------------+ |c)|Price(s) and volume(s) | Price(s) | Volume(s) | | | +----------------------+-----------------------+ | | | See appendix below | +--+----------------------------+----------------------+-----------------------+ |d)|Aggregated information |Weighted average price| Volume | | | +----------------------+-----------------------+ | |- Aggregated volume | $164.4008 | 46 | | | | | | | |- Price | | | +--+----------------------------+----------------------+-----------------------+ |e)|Date of the transaction |June 30, 2017 | +--+----------------------------+----------------------------------------------+ |f)|Place of the transaction |XNAS / ARCX | +--+----------------------------+----------------------------------------------+



+--+---------------------------------------------------------------------------+ |1.|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities ('PDMR') / | | |person closely associated with them ('PCA') | +--+----------------------------+----------------------------------------------+ |a)|Name |Anne Minto | +--+----------------------------+----------------------------------------------+ |2.|Reason for the notification | +--+----------------------------+----------------------------------------------+ |a)|Position / status |Non-Executive Director - PDMR | +--+----------------------------+----------------------------------------------+ |b)|Initial notification / |Initial notification | | |amendment | | +--+----------------------------+----------------------------------------------+ |3.|Details of the issuer, emission allowance participant, auction platform, | | |auctioneer or auction monitor | +--+----------------------------+----------------------------------------------+ |a)|Name |Shire plc | +--+----------------------------+----------------------------------------------+ |b)|LEI |54930005LQRLI2UXRQ59 | +--+----------------------------+----------------------------------------------+ |4.|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of | | |instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each | | |place where transactions have been conducted | +--+----------------------------+ | |a)|Description of the financial|Shire plc Ordinary Shares of 5 pence each | | |instrument, type of |('Ordinary Shares') | | |instrument | | | | | | | | | | | |Identification code |ISIN: JE00B2QKY057 | +--+----------------------------+----------------------------------------------+ |b)|Nature of the transaction |Acquisition of Ordinary Shares, being the part| | | |of Ms. Minto's total fees that are paid in | | | |Ordinary Shares for the period of service from| | | |April 1 to June 30, 2017. | +--+----------------------------+---------------------+------------------------+ |c)|Price(s) and volume(s) | Price(s) | Volume(s) | | | +---------------------+------------------------+ | | | See appendix below | +--+----------------------------+---------------------+------------------------+ |d)|Aggregated information | Weighted average | Volume | | | | price | | | |- Aggregated volume +---------------------+------------------------+ | | | £42.5500 | 153 | | |- Price | | | +--+----------------------------+---------------------+------------------------+ |e)|Date of the transaction |June 30, 2017 | +--+----------------------------+----------------------------------------------+ |f)|Place of the transaction |XLON / BATE | +--+----------------------------+----------------------------------------------+



+--+---------------------------------------------------------------------------+ |1.|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities ('PDMR') / | | |person closely associated with them ('PCA') | +--+----------------------------+----------------------------------------------+ |a)|Name |Albert Stroucken | +--+----------------------------+----------------------------------------------+ |2.|Reason for the notification | +--+----------------------------+----------------------------------------------+ |a)|Position / status |Non-Executive Director - PDMR | +--+----------------------------+----------------------------------------------+ |b)|Initial notification / |Initial notification | | |amendment | | +--+----------------------------+----------------------------------------------+ |3.|Details of the issuer, emission allowance participant, auction platform, | | |auctioneer or auction monitor | +--+----------------------------+----------------------------------------------+ |a)|Name |Shire plc | +--+----------------------------+----------------------------------------------+ |b)|LEI |54930005LQRLI2UXRQ59 | +--+----------------------------+----------------------------------------------+ |4.|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of | | |instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each | | |place where transactions have been conducted | +--+----------------------------+ | |a)|Description of the financial|Shire plc American Depositary Shares ('ADSs') | | |instrument, type of | | | |instrument | | | | | | | |Identification code |ISIN: US82481R1068 | +--+----------------------------+----------------------------------------------+ |b)|Nature of the transaction |Acquisition of ADSs, being the part of Mr. | | | |Stroucken's total fees that are paid in ADSs | | | |for the period of service from April 1 to June| | | |30, 2017. | +--+----------------------------+----------------------+-----------------------+ |c)|Price(s) and volume(s) | Price(s) | Volume(s) | | | +----------------------+-----------------------+ | | | See appendix below | +--+----------------------------+----------------------+-----------------------+ |d)|Aggregated information |Weighted average price| Volume | | | +----------------------+-----------------------+ | |- Aggregated volume | $164.4008 | 48 | | | | | | | |- Price | | | +--+----------------------------+----------------------+-----------------------+ |e)|Date of the transaction |June 30, 2017 | +--+----------------------------+----------------------------------------------+ |f)|Place of the transaction |XNAS / ARCX | +--+----------------------------+----------------------------------------------+



Appendix: individual / aggregated transaction details for PDMRs



+-----------------------------------------------------------------------+ | Shire plc American Depositary Shares | +--------------------------+------------------------+-------------------+ | Place of the transaction | Price(s) | Volume(s) | +--------------------------+------------------------+-------------------+ | ARCX | $164.3900 | 100 | +--------------------------+------------------------+-------------------+ | XNAS | $164.3900 | 100 | +--------------------------+------------------------+-------------------+ | XNAS | $164.4100 | 37 | +--------------------------+------------------------+-------------------+ | XNAS | $164.4100 | 200 | +--------------------------+------------------------+-------------------+ | | | | +--------------------------+------------------------+-------------------+ | Place of the transaction | Weighted average price | Aggregated volume | +--------------------------+------------------------+-------------------+ | ARCX | $164.3900 | 100 | +--------------------------+------------------------+-------------------+ | XNAS | $164.4041 | 337 | +--------------------------+------------------------+-------------------+ | | | | +--------------------------+------------------------+-------------------+ | Total | $164.4008 | 437 | +--------------------------+------------------------+-------------------+ | | +-----------------------------------------------------------------------+ | Shire plc Ordinary Shares of 5 pence each | +--------------------------+------------------------+-------------------+ | Place of the transaction | Price(s) | Volume(s) | +--------------------------+------------------------+-------------------+ | XLON | £42.5500 | 117 | +--------------------------+------------------------+-------------------+ | XLON | £42.5500 | 70 | +--------------------------+------------------------+-------------------+ | XLON | £42.5500 | 58 | +--------------------------+------------------------+-------------------+ | XLON | £42.5500 | 46 | +--------------------------+------------------------+-------------------+ | XLON | £42.5500 | 49 | +--------------------------+------------------------+-------------------+ | XLON | £42.5500 | 150 | +--------------------------+------------------------+-------------------+ | XLON | £42.5500 | 11 | +--------------------------+------------------------+-------------------+ | BATE | £42.5500 | 96 | +--------------------------+------------------------+-------------------+ | | | | +--------------------------+------------------------+-------------------+ | Place of the transaction | Weighted average price | Aggregated volume | +--------------------------+------------------------+-------------------+ | XLON | £42.5500 | 501 | +--------------------------+------------------------+-------------------+ | BATE | £42.5500 | 96 | +--------------------------+------------------------+-------------------+ | | | | +--------------------------+------------------------+-------------------+ | Total | £42.5500 | 597 | +--------------------------+------------------------+-------------------+



