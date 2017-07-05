

SAN JOSE (dpa-AFX) - Xilinx, Inc. (XLNX), a provider of All Programmable semiconductor products, announced Wednesday that Baidu.com Inc. (BIDU), China's biggest search engine, has deployed Xilinx FPGA-based application acceleration services in their public cloud.



The Baidu FPGA Cloud Server, a new service in Baidu Cloud, features highly efficient Xilinx Kintex FPGAs, tools, and the software needed to develop and deploy hardware-accelerated data center applications such as machine learning and data security.



The company noted that the Baidu FPGA Cloud Server provides a complete FPGA-based hardware and software development environment, including numerous hardware and software design examples to help users achieve rapid development and migration while reducing development costs.



Liu Yang, Head of Baidu Technical Infrastructure, Co-General Manager of Baidu Cloud, said, 'FPGAs have the capability to deliver significant performance for deep learning inference, security, and other high growth data center applications. Years of research and FPGA engineering expertise at Baidu has culminated in our delivery of proven acceleration infrastructure for industry and academia.'



