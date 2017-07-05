

DUBLIN (dpa-AFX) - Endo International plc (ENDP, ENDP.TO), a generics and specialty branded pharmaceutical company, announced Wednesday the divestiture of Mexico City- based Grupo Farmacéutico SOMAR for approximately $124 million.



The company said it has entered into a definitive agreement to sell SOMAR to private equity investor Advent International. The deal is subject to customary adjustments for cash, debt and working capital.



The transaction is expected to close in the second half of 2017, subject to customary conditions, including the approval of the Mexican Competition Commission.



SOMAR is a pharmaceutical company focused on high-quality generic and branded generic products in Mexico. The company focuses on a number of key primary care market segments including dermatology medications.



Endo said it intends to classify the SOMAR assets and liabilities as held-for-sale in second-quarter 2017 and consequently expects to record an estimated pre-tax impairment charge of approximately $100 million, primarily impacting the carrying balances of goodwill and other intangible assets.



Endo will finalize its analysis and record any required impairment charges in connection with its second-quarter 2017 financial reporting close.



Paul Campanelli, President and CEO of Endo, said, 'Earlier this year, we disclosed our intention to divest non-core assets, including SOMAR, in order to re-direct our resources to our core areas of growth.'



