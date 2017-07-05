

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - CME Group, Inc. (CME), a derivatives marketplace, said that its that second-quarter 2017 average daily volume or ADV reached 16.45 million contracts, up 7 percent from 15.08 million contracts in the year-ago quarter.



CME Group options volume in the quarter averaged 3.6 million contracts per day, up 21 percent versus the year-ago period, with electronic options averaging 2.2 million contracts per day, up 30 percent over the same period last year.



Interest rate options and Energy options average daily volume grew 37 percent and 22 percent, respectively. Open interest at the end of June was 113 million contracts, up 7 percent from the end of the same period last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX