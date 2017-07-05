

FAIRFIELD (dpa-AFX) - Allegheny Technologies Inc. (ATI) announced a joint venture with GE Aviation for the development of a new meltless titanium alloy powder manufacturing technology. The JV will construct a new R&D pilot production facility. The titanium alloy powders are being developed for use in additive manufacturing applications, including 3D printing.



Allegheny Technologies noted that it will provide operational, technical, and project support to the joint venture. The joint venture will leverage ATI's technology, manufacturing, and quality leadership in the production of specialty metal powders and premium-quality titanium and nickel-based alloys for critical and technically advanced applications.



