

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Destatis is scheduled to issue Germany's factory orders data for May in the pre-European session on Thursday at 2:00 am ET. Orders are forecast to grow 1.9 percent on month, reversing a 2.1 percent fall in April.



Ahead of the data, the euro showed mixed trading against its major rivals. While the euro fell against the pound, it held steady against the U.S. dollar, the yen and the Swiss franc.



As of 1:55 am ET, the euro was trading at 0.8759 against the pound, 1.0944 against the Swiss franc, 1.1338 against the U.S. dollar and 128.27 against the yen.



