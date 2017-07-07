

TAIPEI (dpa-AFX) - Silicon Motion Technology Corp. (SIMO), a designer of NAND flash controllers for solid state storage devices, said that based on its preliminary second quarter financial results, it expects revenue to be slightly below the original guidance range of $134 million to $140 million issued by it on April 28, 2017.



On average, ten analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report revenue of $136.32 million for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Non-GAAP gross margin for the quarter is expected to be at the low-end of the company's original guidance range of 48.5 percent to 50.5 percent.



The company will release its second-quarter 2017 financial results after the market closes on July 31, 2017 and will host a conference call on August 1, at 8 am Eastern Time.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX