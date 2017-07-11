

FORT LAUDERDALE (dpa-AFX) - Citrix Systems Inc. (CTXS) announced that it appointed David J. Henshall, chief financial officer and chief operating officer of Citrix, as president, chief executive officer and a member of the board, effective immediately. Henshall's appointment follows the mutual separation decision between the Citrix board and Kirill Tatarinov, president, CEO and director of Citrix.



In connection with Henshall's appointment, Mark M. Coyle, Senior Vice President, Finance, has been appointed interim CFO, effective immediately. The Company has retained a leading executive search firm to assist in a comprehensive search process to identify a permanent CFO with both internal and external candidates being considered.



The Board has also formed an Operations and Capital Committee that will work with Citrix's management team and advise the Citrix Board on a comprehensive review of opportunities to drive margin expansion and return capital to shareholders.



Citrix also reaffirmed guidance for the second quarter of fiscal year 2017 ended June 30, 2017. Revenue for the quarter is expected to be in line with the company's current guidance of $685 million to $695 million with strong demand from customers for subscription-based solutions.



Net income for the second quarter of fiscal year 2017 per diluted share is expected to be in line with the company's current guidance of $0.70 to $0.74 per share. Non-GAAP net income for the second quarter of fiscal year 2017 per share is expected to be in line with the company's current guidance of $0.97 to $1.00 per share.



