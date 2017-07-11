

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Sinclair Pharma plc (SPH.L), an international aesthetics company, reported Tuesday reported that sales for the six months were 20 million pounds, higher than last year's 17.2 million pounds. Sales represent headline growth of 16.3% and were in line with market expectations.



In its first-half trading update, the company said Silhouette Soft sales climbed 20 percent from last year to 7.3 million pounds.



Sinclair will publish interim results on September 19.



Looking ahead, the company said it is on track for another year of strong growth.



Chris Spooner, CEO, said, 'Order phasing, seasonality of sales in Brazil and strong anticipated US growth will drive sales in H2 which we expect to be considerably higher than H1..... We remain focused on driving revenue growth whilst maintaining cost control and we remain confident that the Group will deliver an adjusted EBITDA profit for the full year.'



